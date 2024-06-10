StatCan: One-third of Canadians will be foreign born by 2041

One-third of Canadians will be foreign-born by 2041 if immigration continues at its current rates, Statistics Canada said in a briefing note. Canadian-born residents would also become a minority in Toronto.

“The non-permanent resident population living in Canada was estimated at 2,511,437 people, more than the total Indigenous population of Canada,” the February 7 Notes For Chief Statistician said, reports Blacklock's. “The increase in the number of non-permanent residents was mainly due to an increase in the number of work and study permit holders.”

According to Department of Immigration data, the figures included 471,550 landed immigrants, 766,520 temporary foreign workers, and over a million foreign students.

Foreign-born residents make up 23 percent of Canada’s population, "by far the highest of the G7 countries," noted a spokesperson. In contrast, only 14 percent of United States residents were born outside the country.

The new bill, unveiled by Immigration Minister Marc Miller, would undo the changes made by the Harper government and would extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation born abroad.



MPs have called for a review of immigration policy.

“Projections suggest this proportion could reach 32 percent by 2041 or one in three Canadians,” wrote analysts.

The memo noted that the majority of immigrants, two-thirds, settle in five cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montréal.

“As a result there are greater differences in the growth and composition of these cities,” it said.

“For example more than 50 percent of the population living in the Toronto census metropolitan area in 2041 could be foreign born compared with about 10 percent in areas outside census metropolitan areas in Canada.”

The Trudeau Liberals continue making it easier to become a Canadian citizen, as Immigration Minister Marc Miller announces a new bill that will allow babies born abroad to gain citizenship if their parents "have a substantial connection to Canada."

On February 12, the Commons adopted a Bloc Quebecois motion to review quotas, passing the proposal with a vote of 173 to 150.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller opposed the motion, saying that there was "no doubt" that Canada has "made a conscious decision to be an open country and a country that needs to grow."

Canada’s immigration data for 2023 uncovered 471,550 permanent residents, 766,520 temporary foreign workers and 1,040,985 recipients of foreign study permits entered the country.



The Statistics Canada report indicated that 2022 was the first year in Canadian history where temporary foreign residents, including students and migrant labourers, outnumbered landed immigrants: "Canada’s population growth in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 1,030,378 people, exceeded the total growth for any other full-year period since Confederation in 1867."