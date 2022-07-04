Environment minister blew $11,200 on flights to climate conference

E-transfer (Canada):

Total expenses to send Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Steven Guilbeault, to the Scotland United Nations summit in November landed in at $22,000. Flights alone account for half of those expenses, at $11,200.

Regular short-notice flights to Glasgow normally cost anywhere between $1,800 to $2,500 return.

The information about the careless flight expenses was made public in a proactive release of prior access to information filing.

Previous reporting by Rebel News through access to information filings uncovered the size of the Canadian delegation of government climate warriors: 211.

A filing with Global Affairs Canada pegged the total bill for the summit at $271,000, including $10,300 for PCR testing and $34,058.18 to a company called Little’s Chauffeur Drive. Receipts for taxis and rideshare services were separately submitted and not included in the limo charges.

