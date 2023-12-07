Steven Guilbeault finally pays Rebel News — with YOUR money!

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight on RebelNews+. Start your free trial and become a subscriber today!

Last week, Rebel News reported how time was running out for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to pay his debt after settling a lawsuit launched by Ezra Levant, who was blocked on X (formerly Twitter) by the minister.

While the matter might seem trivial on the surface, however Guilbeault's account is an official government account. This means that not only are staff involved with the account, it's also providing a government service.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra revealed the $20,000 cheque had arrived in time before the deadline, but it came with a catch. The cheque came from the Government of Canada — not Steven Guilbeault, which certainly differed from the minister's legal defence.

Ezra explained:

The lawsuit names Steven Guilbeault. He claims it was a personal Twitter account, that's what he said. And he personally is bound by the court order to keep us unbanned for the rest of his career. Him personally. But look who paid the $20,000 for it. It was Guilbeault who blocked us, it was Guilbeault who claimed it was his personal account not a government account. It was Guilbeault who fought for two and a half years, foisting the cost onto taxpayers for his lawyers. It was Guilbeault who was ordered to pay and not to block me for the rest of his career. It was Guilbeault. But look at the cheque. Look how the money came. Guilbeault didn't pay a cent — you did.

