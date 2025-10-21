Stockwell Day urges Calgary mayoral candidates to put taxpayers first — not themselves

Stockwell Day, former leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and a former Conservative Cabinet Minister, discussed Calgary's municipal election, where incumbent Jyoti Gondek lost her bid for a second term.

Calgary's political scene is chaotic, with conservative candidates Sonya Sharp and Jeff Davidson, and Jeremy Farkas (who also appeals to conservatives) vying to unseat Gondek.

At the time of the interview, polls show Farkas slightly ahead by 16 points, making Calgary a toss-up. However, unofficial results from Elections Calgary have Farkas with 91,065 votes, followed closely by Sharp with 90,480 votes.

Gondek came in third with 71,397 votes, that is with all 380 polls reporting.

Day told Rebel News that he has worked on municipal campaigns in Calgary, Red Deer, and Edmonton, where groups successfully inform voters about candidates, especially "small c" conservatives. These candidates must clearly signal their values to voters who may be unaware of their political stance.

Surveys by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation consistently show that people want city hall to keep streets safe, clean, and in good repair, not to "save the world" or fund social hobby courses.

Calgary mirrors Canada's struggles: crime, taxes, social decay, and strained infrastructure.

Addressing homeless encampments, despite potential media backlash, protects vulnerable individuals. Day advised a candidate to support Premier Smith's involuntary compassionate care legislation for drug-addicted offenders, appealing to conservatives and liberals concerned about street safety.

If candidates avoid such issues, then, as famously stated, "the definition of democracy is that system where people vote for what they want and then they get it good and hard." Proposing solutions for safety will resonate positively with voters.

Meanwhile, Davison appears to be the only candidate campaigning on a tax cut.

Growing City Hall is financially burdening taxpayers. These are often "jobs for life" with pensions, leading to government expansion.

Elected officials should question new hires and regulations. Former Calgary mayor Ralph Klein supported a provincial initiative to question new regulations by asking, "Who will die if we don't bring in that regulation?" The same scrutiny applies to new hires.

Additionally, Calgary City Councillors earn $124,000 annually, and the mayor receives $220,000, exceeding the provincial premier's salary. These positions, intended for public service, should be filled by retired professionals or small business owners, not those with city planning degrees.

Day urged a municipal bylaw to prevent officials from voting on their own raises; any increase should apply after the next term, allowing voter consideration.