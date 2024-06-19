Stonehenge defaced by Just Stop Oil eco radicals

Just Stop Oil via AP

Two Just Stop Oil radical activists sprayed orange powder paint on Stonehenge in Salisbury, UK on Wednesday.

The 5,000-year-old landmark was defaced just one day before the Summer Solstice.

Police say two people have been arrested on suspicion of damaging the monument.

Just Stop Oil said that the paint was made of corn flour and would "wash away with rain," the BBC reports.

Two protesters, Niamh Lynch, 21, and Rajan Naidu, 73, were named in a statement from the group.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the vandalism, calling it a "disgraceful act."

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer called the incident "outrageous" and called the group "pathetic."

Members of the public were heard shouting "no" and seen rushing to intervene as the eco radicals approached the stone circle at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

A spokeswoman for English Heritage described the spraying of the monument as "extremely upsetting" and confirmed that the site remains open to the public.

She said that the extent of the damage was being investigated.

BBC reporter Paul Clifton said that managers and security guards are now on the scene.

"I've heard a suggestion that because it is powder paint and the weather is dry and sunny, it may perhaps be removed without lasting damage, but they will need experts to inspect the stone before forming an opinion," he said.

Just Stop Oil stated that the incident was motivated by a demand for the next UK government to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal by 2030.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions."

"We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything."