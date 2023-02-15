Governor Jay Inslee: Stop The Commission!

By Katie Daviscourt PETITION: Stop The Commission Sign the petition to call on Governor Jay Inslee to stop this commission! 37 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Democrats have introduced a Bill that will make it a crime to be a conservative in the state of Washington. The state is establishing a “Domestic Violent Extremism Commission” that will target any individual who holds different political views other than their own.

Under House Bill 1333, the duties of the Domestic Violent Extremism Commission are to “identify community-led and evidence-based solutions to combat disinformation and misinformation, address early signs of radicalization, and develop public health-style responses.”

The commission will work directly with the FBI and will be comprised of a representative of the governor's office, appointed by Governor Jay Inslee, and representatives from the attorney general's office, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and public health. There will be six representatives that belong to a “protected class” including the LGBTQ, black/African, Muslim, Asian, Jewish, Latino, and Sikh communities, and there will be four legislators from each chamber.

During a public hearing last week, the state’s Attorney General’s Office and the far-left Anti-Defamation League provided examples of the “right-wing extremism” that will be classified as “domestic terrorism.” These include being anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-critical race theory, questioning election results, and calling the LGBTQ community “groomers.”

The state says that these “conspiratorial narratives motivate extremists.”

Under Washington state law, residents will now be classified as domestic terrorists if they protest school board meetings, Drag Queen Story Hour Events, and the outcome of elections, according to the examples provided.

Republican legislators slammed Democratic lawmakers during the hearing for deliberately targeting conservatives while allowing left-wing extremist group, Antifa, to act with impunity in the state.

The state is also coming for protections granted under the United States Constitution, which include restrictions of the first and second amendments.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a 2022 domestic terrorism report which states that the office wants the Domestic Violent Extremism Commission to find ways to “implicate speech or association that may be protected by the first amendment, or the individual right to bear arms protected by the second amendment.”

The Bill passed during the committee hearing and will now be moved to the House and the Senate for a vote on the floor. All Republicans on the committee voted against HB 1333, while all Democrats voted in favor of the commission.

Sign the petition to take action against this commission.