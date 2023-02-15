Governor Jay Inslee: Stop The Commission!
Washington State is establishing a “Domestic Violent Extremism Commission” that will target any individual who holds conservative political views.
Democrats have introduced a Bill that will make it a crime to be a conservative in the state of Washington. The state is establishing a “Domestic Violent Extremism Commission” that will target any individual who holds different political views other than their own.
Under House Bill 1333, the duties of the Domestic Violent Extremism Commission are to “identify community-led and evidence-based solutions to combat disinformation and misinformation, address early signs of radicalization, and develop public health-style responses.”
The commission will work directly with the FBI and will be comprised of a representative of the governor's office, appointed by Governor Jay Inslee, and representatives from the attorney general's office, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and public health. There will be six representatives that belong to a “protected class” including the LGBTQ, black/African, Muslim, Asian, Jewish, Latino, and Sikh communities, and there will be four legislators from each chamber.
During a public hearing last week, the state’s Attorney General’s Office and the far-left Anti-Defamation League provided examples of the “right-wing extremism” that will be classified as “domestic terrorism.” These include being anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-critical race theory, questioning election results, and calling the LGBTQ community “groomers.”
The state says that these “conspiratorial narratives motivate extremists.”
Under Washington state law, residents will now be classified as domestic terrorists if they protest school board meetings, Drag Queen Story Hour Events, and the outcome of elections, according to the examples provided.
Republican legislators slammed Democratic lawmakers during the hearing for deliberately targeting conservatives while allowing left-wing extremist group, Antifa, to act with impunity in the state.
The state is also coming for protections granted under the United States Constitution, which include restrictions of the first and second amendments.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a 2022 domestic terrorism report which states that the office wants the Domestic Violent Extremism Commission to find ways to “implicate speech or association that may be protected by the first amendment, or the individual right to bear arms protected by the second amendment.”
The Bill passed during the committee hearing and will now be moved to the House and the Senate for a vote on the floor. All Republicans on the committee voted against HB 1333, while all Democrats voted in favor of the commission.
- By Katie Daviscourt
