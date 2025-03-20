String of violent attacks target Tesla over Musk's role in advising Trump admin
Far-left extremists have launched a wave of violence in recent weeks directed at Tesla, purportedly over Elon Musk's influence in the Trump administration.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Allum Bokhari joined the show to discuss the surge in political violence targeting Telsa employees, dealerships, and vehicles.
The attacks appear to be increasing as Elon Musk has taken on a more prominent role advising the Trump administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Bokhari commented on the wave of violent attacks by far-left extremists on Tesla property and vehicles across the U.S.
"There's been a string of attacks on Tesla stores across the country," he said. "There's been firebombings, and just the other day I saw they're releasing the location of individual Tesla owners across the country."
"So it's really a targeted campaign of destruction and violence against anyone who owns a Tesla," added Bokhari.
Videos of Teslas being keyed and vandalized have been circulating online, with one individual setting a number of the electric vehicles ablaze at a repair facility in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning.
Bokhari went on to discuss why he believes the attacks should be labelled as terrorism. "When there's an organized campaign of violence and destruction, whether it's against property or anything else, for political reasons, that's terrorism," he said.
"The definition of terrorism is violence for political purposes. That's what we're seeing here, and it's also something that seems to be tacitly encouraged by some people. I saw a clip of Jimmy Kimmel laughing about the attacks on Tesla stores just yesterday," Bokhari added.
As reported by Rebel News in Montreal just yesterday, far-left climate activists sprayed paint across the entrance of a Tesla dealership in opposition to Elon Musk.
Police announced that a man and woman were arrested at the scene in the city's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
