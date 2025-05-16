Strong criticism levied at Conservative Quebec MPs after election

In the recent federal election, the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), led by Pierre Poilievre, suffered an unexpected defeat despite gaining more than 20 seats nationwide. In Quebec, the Liberals dominated with 43 seats, propelling Mark Carney to the head of a minority government.

This Conservative setback in the province has sparked strong criticism, particularly toward what is being described as an “inactive” campaign by Conservative MPs from the Quebec City region. Their weak presence on the ground and in both mainstream and alternative media was highlighted, as was a controversial closeness between some members of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and the CPC campaign team.

Ian Sénéchal, a podcaster and political analyst, explains the unique context of the Conservative vote in Quebec: “When you get to the Quebec City region, the area surrounding it, and places like Beauce, Bellechasse, and so on, that’s where you find Quebec’s conservative culture — it dates back even before Duplessis.”

He highlights the influence of regional media, like Radio X, in the Conservative breakthrough, but laments the strategy adopted by federal Conservative MPs from the Quebec City area.

According to the political analyst, these MPs are adopting a “beige” stance to avoid controversy, at the expense of a dynamic campaign.

“It’s a major miscalculation on their part to try to gain acceptance from those national media outlets — it’s never going to happen,” he explains.

Sénéchal also criticizes the CPC’s disconnect from the Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ), which is seeing strong growth with 12% of the provincial vote. This attitude, combined with a lack of loyalty to Poilievre — several MPs supported Jean Charest during the leadership race — is fueling frustration among Conservative voters who feel poorly represented locally.