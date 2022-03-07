Struggling mom-and-pop restaurant faces charges, fines for not kicking out patrons

I spoke with Vivian McClintock, owner and operator of Vivian’s Country Cookin’, who joined me via Skype with her husband to discuss her ticket and summons to appear in court. Vivian is one of our Fight The Fines clients who we're helping through the dedicated work of the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund. Like Vivian, thousands of Canadians have been unjustly fined or summoned to appear in court due to the government's tyrannical lockdowns. Rebel News, in partnership with The Democracy Fund, connects these Canadians with expert lawyers and paralegals who fight their fines at no cost to them!

In my interview with Vivian we discuss multiple police visits, the freedom movement and the harsh reality restaurant owners like Vivian face. We also discuss her made-from-scratch cakes, which Vivian is known for (better grab a snack before watching).

