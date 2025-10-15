Stu Hart honoured with new Calgary bridge name

Alberta’s government is paying tribute to one of Calgary’s most iconic figures — the late Stu Hart — by naming the twin bridges on Highway 8 the Stu Hart Memorial Bridge.

Hart, who founded Stampede Wrestling in 1948, helped put Calgary on the global wrestling map. From his infamous “Dungeon” gym beneath the Hart Mansion — now a designated heritage site — Hart trained a generation of legends including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Owen Hart, Dynamite Kid, Davey Boy Smith, and Jim Neidhart.

“For many Albertans, Stampede Wrestling wasn’t just a show. It was a Saturday night tradition,” said Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen. “Naming this bridge in Stu’s honour provides a lasting tribute to Stu and his legendary family.”

The Hart family’s legacy reaches far beyond the ring. The family has supported more than 30 charitable causes, from the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children to the Alberta Firefighters’ Toy Fund. Through the Owen Hart Foundation, Martha Hart has donated millions to education, housing, and youth programs.

“Our family is deeply honoured and thankful to the Alberta government,” said Allison Hart. “Stu always believed in hard work and community, and this bridge is a meaningful tribute to that legacy.”

Stampede Wrestling ran for over three decades and aired in more than 50 countries before evolving into what is now World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the global brand behind stars like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Andre the Giant.

The westbound bridge opened in 2021 as part of Calgary’s southwest ring road. Construction on the eastbound bridge is expected to wrap up by fall 2026.

The Stu Hart Memorial Bridge will serve as both a vital traffic link — and a lasting reminder of the man who made Calgary a capital of wrestling history.