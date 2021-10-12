Superman is bisexual now (just to trigger you)
Superman's son is set to take the character in a new direction, complete with all the current trends in social justice.
Superman's son, Jon Kent, is set to be a bisexual, social justice-adjacent character in an upcoming DC Superman comic called Superman: Son of Kal-El.
Writer Tom Taylor said in an appearance on CNN:
It would be a real opportunity lost if we had Clark Kent replaced by another straight, white savior.
Released images from the new comic show Superman's son kissing a pink-haired male, Japanese character — a reporter named Jay Nakamura.
According to Taylor, the story will showcase the new Superman finding himself and traversing modern issues such as climate change, refugees and school shootings.
Dean Cain, who formerly played the character in the 1993 show Lois & Clark, called the move “bandwagoning.”
Cain told Fox News:
I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offence of being gay.
- By Ezra Levant
