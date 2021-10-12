Superman is bisexual now (just to trigger you)

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Superman's son, Jon Kent, is set to be a bisexual, social justice-adjacent character in an upcoming DC Superman comic called Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Writer Tom Taylor said in an appearance on CNN:

It would be a real opportunity lost if we had Clark Kent replaced by another straight, white savior.

Released images from the new comic show Superman's son kissing a pink-haired male, Japanese character — a reporter named Jay Nakamura.

According to Taylor, the story will showcase the new Superman finding himself and traversing modern issues such as climate change, refugees and school shootings.

Dean Cain, who formerly played the character in the 1993 show Lois & Clark, called the move “bandwagoning.”

Cain told Fox News: