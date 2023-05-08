WATCH: Supporters rally behind Avi Yemini in Dan Andrews legal battle

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the overwhelming support he received from the public during his legal battle against Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

Yemini was recently ordered to pay $67,500 in costs, but supporters managed to cover 90% of the bill over the weekend.

Yemini acknowledged that it was impossible for him to thank each donor personally and hoped the video message would serve as a genuine expression of his appreciation.

He encouraged those who haven't already donated to help reach the remaining 10% of the costs, with $6,750 still to be raised.

Yemini said that any surplus funds raised will be directed to his legal fund, which he admits has numerous outstanding bills.

He recounted the day he arrived at Parliament to ask the tough questions about the state's lockdown, questions that he believes mainstream media neglected to pursue.

Despite being ejected from the premises, Yemini was heartened by the groundswell of public support urging him to continue his fight.

During the three-day trial that ensued, Yemini was once again reassured by the unwavering support of his followers. However, he admitted to having doubts when the court ordered him to pay the costs, unsure if people would still rally behind him in a seemingly losing battle.

To his surprise and immense gratitude, his supporters continued to come to his aid, contributing to his cause even in the face of defeat.

Yemini's determination to continue his work is fuelled by the knowledge that his supporters are behind him, regardless of the outcome.

SUPPORT AVI: If you are willing and able, please contribute whatever you to help Avi reach the remaining 10% of the costs using the donation form on this page.