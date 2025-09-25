WATCH: Supporters share messages for Erika Kirk
The event was more than a tribute to Charlie Kirk — it was a rally cry for America.
Over 100,000 people gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to honor the life of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The memorial served as a rallying point for the movement he helped create, with supporters traveling globally to pay tribute to his far-reaching impact.
In this Rebel News report, we hear directly from attendees who shared heartfelt messages for Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk — the woman now stepping forward to carry on her husband’s legacy.
A tribute turned catalyst, Sunday's gathering renewed attendees' determination to advance faith, freedom, and personal responsibility.
Charlie Kirk's mission continues, with Erika Kirk and a new generation committed to carrying on his legacy.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-25 20:47:58 -0400I love the story the Babylon Bee wrote about Satan being sorry for such a huge blunder he made in killing Charlie Kirk. I love it when God makes evil backfire so spectacularly!