WATCH: Supporters share messages for Erika Kirk

The event was more than a tribute to Charlie Kirk — it was a rally cry for America.

Angelica Toy
  |   September 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Over 100,000 people gathered at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to honor the life of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. The memorial served as a rallying point for the movement he helped create, with supporters traveling globally to pay tribute to his far-reaching impact.

In this Rebel News report, we hear directly from attendees who shared heartfelt messages for Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk — the woman now stepping forward to carry on her husband’s legacy.

A tribute turned catalyst, Sunday's gathering renewed attendees' determination to advance faith, freedom, and personal responsibility. 

Charlie Kirk's mission continues, with Erika Kirk and a new generation committed to carrying on his legacy.

