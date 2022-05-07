Supreme Court of India rules against vaccine mandates

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya (follow @RupaSubramanya on Twitter) joined guest host David Menzies to talk about her latest piece, titled India's courts get it right on vaccine mandates — and Canada doesn't.

Here's a bit of what Rupa had to say:

The judgment was remarkable in the sense that they tried to strike a delicate balance between the government's responsibility towards maintaining public health and safety, and bodily autonomy of the average Indian citizen. And that in the context of this current situation, where in fact infection rates are actually low. And also they referred to emerging scientific evidence that shows that the transmission rates between the unvaccinated and vaccinated are almost on par. So what is the rationale behind vaccine mandates? That was the original rationale for vaccine mandates, if you remember last fall, this was before Omicron, the rationale was to curb transmission. But post-Omicron, some variants which are highly transmissible, even people with three or four doses are getting COVID. I got COVID after my third booster. So you know, what purpose do mandates serve at this point?

