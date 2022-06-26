Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

WATCH: Outrage and relief outside Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade overturned

Reporter Juan Mendoza made his way to the Supreme Court to capture the demonstrators outside that have gathered due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • By Juan Mendoza
  • June 26, 2022
  • News

The Roe v. Wade case was a 1973 decision of the Supreme Court of the United States which ruled that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman's ability to choose the option for abortion. Last Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court announced the overturn. This ignited a multitude of Americans to demonstrate and voice their disbelief. The case also had received various comments by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Pro-choice and pro-life groups gathered outside of the Supreme Court, some displaying anger, frustration and doubt in American democracy, while others praised God and celebrated their victory. In the clip below, one man carries a cross while being questioned intensely by a man who disapproves of the notion.

