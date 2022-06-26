WATCH: Outrage and relief outside Supreme Court as Roe v. Wade overturned

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Reporter Juan Mendoza made his way to the Supreme Court to capture the demonstrators outside that have gathered due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Roe v. Wade case was a 1973 decision of the Supreme Court of the United States which ruled that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman's ability to choose the option for abortion. Last Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court announced the overturn. This ignited a multitude of Americans to demonstrate and voice their disbelief. The case also had received various comments by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau continues on the Roe V. Wade overruling in Rwanda:



"this is a reminder of how we need to unequivocal in our defence of people's rights, and not taking anything for granted"



See our coverage from the field of the on going protests at https://t.co/Mc92Yi1NAL pic.twitter.com/syCsOQywfg — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) June 25, 2022

Pro-choice and pro-life groups gathered outside of the Supreme Court, some displaying anger, frustration and doubt in American democracy, while others praised God and celebrated their victory. In the clip below, one man carries a cross while being questioned intensely by a man who disapproves of the notion.

Pro-choice protester confronts pro-life man carrying a cross into the protest.



Stay tuned to https://t.co/ImHiYdG0xq for more coverage. pic.twitter.com/AHEhBOpMAo — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) June 25, 2022

We think it's important to pursue truth in news, and we do not receive a cent from those trying to influence our journalism. If you'd like to help us bring you honest and raw reports on the grounds of Washington, you can help us by visiting and donating through RiotReporting.com.