Supreme Court strikes down Trudeau's 'No More Pipelines' law

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Robbie Picard of Oil Sands Strong joined the show to break down the Supreme Court's ruling against Trudeau's environmental legislation called the Impact Assessment Act. Critics of the law have called it the "No More Pipelines" act.

The law was ruled unconstitutional in a 5-2 decision after the province of Alberta brought a court challenge to the legislation that required regulators to consider the intersection of sex and gender before approving energy projects.

Speaking about the ruling, Picard said, "I was absolutely thrilled...but I wasn't that surprised. I always thought that law was a massive overreach and I felt that it was literally a way to suppress and hold back Alberta and put us in a position that we're sort of...subservient to our overlords in Ottawa that don't have any sense."

"I've made the argument that the so-called green energy movement has sabotaged common sense in politics. And I'll be honest Sheila, I'm finding myself really hard-pressed for any type of carbon action in Canada period," added Picard.

