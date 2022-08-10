B.C. Little League cancels God from historic Player Pledge

Little League's first President, Peter McGovern, wrote the international pledge of Allegiance in 1954 which according to LittleLeague.org “has remained unchanged since it was first published.” That however, no longer holds true for Whalley Little League based in Surrey, British Columbia. The players in this league are now being told to recite an altered version of the the pledge which replaces the first and foremost sentence of the declaration, “I trust in God” with “I trust in myself” instead.

A BC Little League (Whalley Little League) has removed “God” from their historical Player Pledge and replaced it with “myself.”



Will they come for our national anthem next?



The site also says that the decision of “whether to recite the Little League Pledge (either partially or in its entirety)” is up to each Little League's board of directors. Yet, nothing is said about whether board members are permitted to rewrite portions of the historical pledge all together.

Considering 84 per cent of people worldwide and 67 per cent per cent of Canadians believe in God or a higher power, I reached out to the board members of Whalley Little League to get a better understanding on their reasoning for cancelling God from the Player Pledge, and whether or not they plan to to alter Canada’s national anthem, since it too references God, and is routinely sang during Little League seasons.

I did not receive a response to my inquiry from Whalley Little League, nor from Little League Canada.

