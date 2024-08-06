Surrey RCMP seize weapons after video shows Sikhs celebrating with firearms

X (formerly Twitter)

Surrey RCMP have seized several firearms after a video went viral showing Sikh men and women flaunting the weapons at a wedding in South Surrey, British Columbia.

After being made aware of the video Thursday, the Surrey RCMP South Community Response Unit launched an investigation and managed to confirm where the video was filmed.

Police said that the address was confirmed and a “Criminal Code investigation was initiated, and contact was made with the property owner.”

Police told True North that “several firearms” were seized from the property owner. No charges have been laid as of yet.

The video shows several men in turbans dancing with guns at a wedding. Several different guns can be seen in the video, with the man recording also holding a weapon with his finger on the trigger.

“We understand this incident was extremely alarming to the community at large,” said Surrey RCMP community services officer Harm Dosange. “Public safety is our top priority, and our officers worked quickly to seize the firearms in question.”

The video was originally posted to the Facebook page of Pattar Farm owner Harjit Singh Pattar before going viral, being shared by concerned citizens.

Pattar’s Facebook still appears to show photos of large rifles.

Wedding in Surrey BC #Khalistan Supporters shooting their guns in the air.



Twitter i do not condone any gun violence. Please do not ban me.



Iam about to be mass reported for this post. So don’t be shocked if i catch a 24 hour lol. @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/6uib4a4Nha — Brattani (@Bratt_world) August 1, 2024

A photo discovered by X user "Brattani" shows Pattar standing next to Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh from Sikhs for Justice. The Indian government designates Sikhs for Justice as a terrorist group, and Singh is labelled a terrorist by the Indian government.

In 2022, Interpol declined India's request to issue an international terror warning on Singh, citing insufficient evidence of him being a global threat.