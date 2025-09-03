WATCH: Suspected East Indian shooters illegally discharge firearms in Muskoka

Shocking social media videos show men firing rifles from a wooden snowmobile and ATV trail bridge near MacTier in Georgian Bay Township, a popular spot for hikers, dog walkers, campers, and mountain bikers.

Among the clips, including one showing a rifle against a car steering wheel, have angered locals in the Georgian Bay region (Hwy. 69) and caught the attention of the Ontario Provincial Police and Premier Doug Ford.

OPP Sgt. Joe Brisebois stated in an August 30 video that police have been investigating social media videos showing individuals carelessly discharging firearms, which may result in criminal charges. “We have … been investigating for some time,” he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is "confident the OPP will catch these guys," and Conservative MP Scott Aitchison called the behavior "unacceptable," prioritizing "public safety.

The Tower Road bridge, 4 km west of MacTier, is visible in satellite footage matching video evidence. Shots fired into the air from hunting firearms in the area could potentially reach Highway 400 and nearby properties.

“So many laws are being broken,” said a local, “There is no shooting training anywhere that teaches anybody to shoot like they are in these videos.”

Local snowmobile club members, who have complained for two years about reckless gunmen, believe the shooters think "our laws don't apply to them." Fearing retribution and claiming "death threats," members spoke anonymously to the Toronto Sun.

The OPP states that actions risking others or damaging property may lead to Criminal Code charges, including careless firearm use (Section 86), mischief/destruction of property (Section 430), and unauthorized possession/discharge of a firearm (Sections 91-95), depending on circumstances.

Residents reported shell casings and gunshot damage to the wooden bridge and trail signs.

This was widely considered an incredibly dangerous act. No arrests have been made to date, reported the Epoch Times.

Shooting at people or property could lead to murder or attempted murder charges.

“These laws exist to ensure public safety and responsible firearm ownership. Individuals found engaging in this behaviour may face criminal charges, firearm seizure, and potential imprisonment,” the OPP said.

Ontario firearm regulations prohibit possessing loaded firearms or shooting them from or across a right of way, as seen in videos, with one showing a vehicle's license plate.

Another from June 2024 shows a Chinese-made Type 81 assault rifle, prohibited in Canada since December 2024, being fired with a high-capacity magazine, which is illegal. Centre-fire rifle magazines in Canada are capped at five rounds.

Two armed men, who had posted videos of their shooting session online, have since deleted their profiles, though one man linked his Instagram to a Toronto business.