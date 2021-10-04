Taiwan foreign minister warns Australia of potential war with China

56 Chinese military jets trespassed on Taiwanese airspace on Monday night, increasing concern that war may be imminent in the South China Sea. This comes after a solid week of China violating the island nation's airspace with nuclear-capable aircraft.

In addition to physical intimidation, China has renewed its verbal threats against the independent democracy, insisting that it must submit to Chinese control as part of the ‘One-China’ initiative.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu made a plea to Australia and the rest of the democratic world to lend assistance in protecting their sovereignty against Chinese invasion.

“Defence of Taiwan is in our own hands and we are absolutely committed to that. If China is going to launch a war against Taiwan we will fight to the end, and that is our commitment,” said Wu.

"The defence of Taiwan is in our own hands…If China is going to launch a war against Taiwan,we will fight to the end….We would like to engage in security or intelligence exchanges with other likeminded partners,Australia included…"

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been war-mongering against Taiwan for years, and has advised his military to prepare for war.

As one of the main peacekeeping forces in the Pacific region, Australia will be called upon to make a decision about the fate of Taiwan. Failure to protect Taiwan would prove catastrophic for security in the region, particularly in relation to Japan and freedom of navigation around the vital Malacca Strait.

Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ, making it the largest number of daily sorties on record.



(📸 via @MoNDefense) pic.twitter.com/U2fHUwV5uK — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 2, 2021

China’s state-approved news service The Global Times has run threatening articles gloating about China's military operations in the region and insisting that Taiwan must familiarise itself with Chinese supremacy.

‘Time to warn Taiwan secessionists and their fomenters: war is real: Global Times editorial,’ read one headline on October 4.

“The secessionist forces on the island [Taiwan] will never be allowed to secede Taiwan from China under whatever names or by whatever means, and, the island will not be allowed to act as an outpost of the US’ strategic containment against China,” said the article. “The PLA's military drills in the Taiwan Straits are no longer limited to declaring China’s sovereignty over the island, but to implement various forms of assembly, mobilization, assault and logistical preparations that are required to take back the island of Taiwan.”

“China will take all measures to crush any ‘Taiwan independence’ attempts, Chinese Foreign Military said on Monday. Military analysts said that the PLA drill on the day is a strong warning to both secessionists and their foreign supporters,” said Liu Xuanzun, writing in another Global Times article.

China has also warned the European Union not to engage in trade or diplomacy with Taiwan. China is currently doing all it can to verbally dissuade the trading block from supporting Taiwan economically or otherwise.

“If you look at the Chinese military activities around Taiwan, it is a threat and it’s very threatening,” said Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in an interview with the ABC. “They [China] also try to block Taiwan’s participation in international activities or international organisations. They try to prevent Taiwan from having better relations with other counties.”

Taiwan was supportive of the new AUKUS alliance and Australia’s decision to obtain nuclear submarines for defence of the Pacific region. While the submarines are too far off to play a role in any present conflict, the official agreement between Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom rattled China’s cage, with the regime sending out a fresh wave of verbal threats on social media.

Beijing has repeatedly said that Taiwan will be brought under Chinese control by 2049, but recent activities suggest that the Communist Party will make a play for the island much sooner.