“They're taking away my personal choice”: How Girl Guides Canada's vaccine rule is causing real harm

Girl Guides Canada has made a decision that could spell the end of their programs in rural areas: they have mandated a vaccine passport for leaders and for girls over age 11.

After nearly two decades of enthusiastic volunteering and involvement of all of her girls, Vermillion-area girl guide leader Carmen Zayac is making the decision to quit as a leader and she's taking her girls with her.

The reason: Carmen is against forcing leaders and guides to provide proof of vaccination before participation in GGC programming.

With vaccine uptake low in rural areas, and guiding enrolment dwindling, the decision to kick out devoted volunteer leaders because they won't provide COVID vaccination status could result in many girl guides programs not having enough enrolees to proceed.

According to Carmen — and from my own experience with GGC — proof of vaccination for COVID is the only proof of vaccination currently required .

I emailed GGC for comment regarding how the organization reconciles this new mandate with its own non-discrimination policy and code of conduct that reads:

"Girl Guides of Canada does not tolerate unlawful discrimination on the basis of race, national or ethnic origin, citizenship, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, political beliefs, socio-economic status, health-related status, sexual orientation, marital status or any other grounds enumerated in the human

rights legislation of the jurisdiction in which the individuals are located."

At the time of publication, GGC has not responded to requests for comment. I hope Girl Guides Canada survives COVID.