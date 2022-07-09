Tamara Lich arrest reveals flawed justice system

E-transfer (Canada):

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy who was arrested and held for weeks without bail, has been arrested again for allegedly violating bail conditions placed on her after being charged for her role in February's demonstration.

Note: This report was filmed before the latest ruling that Tamara Lich must remain in jail until at least July 14.

Does the treatment of Tamara Lich reveal a double standard in Canada's justice system?

That’s the view of Peace River—Westlock Conservative MP Arnold Viersen.

Lich, the woman who has become the face of the Freedom Convoy, was recently re-arrested and sent to jail for allegedly violating her bail conditions.

Authorities pounced on Lich when she posted a video and photo of herself on social media at a Toronto event with other people connected to Ottawa’s Freedom Convoy.

Lich was taken into custody in Medicine Hat, Alberta on June 27 after Ottawa police took the unusual measure of issuing a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

“What I’m really frustrated about is where I come from in northern Alberta we have thieves that run around our communities with impunity. They get bail repeatedly,” MP Viersen told Rebel News at an Edmonton event for federal Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis.

“I have a story in Westlock where the same person was let out on bail twice …. before they actually kept her in jail,” he said.

“Our own communities are being terrorized by criminals who are stealing all our stuff and the bail system doesn’t seem to work at all for them.

“And yet, here we have somebody who disagrees with the prime minister on some fairly fundamental freedoms in the country and the bail system seems to be working overtime in order to make sure she doesn’t go on Facebook,” said Viersen.

Lich faces charges of mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways in relation to the protest that was held in Ottawa over roughly three weeks this past winter.