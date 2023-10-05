Recapping the first part of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's trial with Robert Kraychik

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGNUP: Tamara Lich Trial Updates Get updates on our coverage of Tamara Lich’s trial straight to your email inbox! Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 4, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News' Robert Kraychik to discuss the first portion of the Tamara Lich and Chris Barber trial.

The two are on trial for their role in organizing the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy, which protested peacefully in the streets of Ottawa in late January and early February 2022. Robert has been in the courtroom as prosecutors try to build a case against Lich and Barber on non-violent mischief-related offences.

Robert described what it's like inside the courtroom, where he says the majority of observers are supporters of Lich and Barber. This is despite the impression one may receive from the mainstream press that Lich especially is Public Enemy Number One in Ottawa. "There's literally nobody there from Ottawa who's just there to observe justice against this person that put them under siege, according to Justin Trudeau," Robert said.

To see all of Robert's reports, and to support his important independent journalism, be sure to visit www.TamaraTrial.com.