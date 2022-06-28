Tamara Lich to be transferred from Medicine Hat to Ottawa
Lich's arrest comes days before expected protests in Ottawa this Canada Day.
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested after an alleged breach of her bail conditions. The apparent breach came after she was photographed with another convoy organizer, Tom Marrazo, at a recent Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms event.
Lich is now being held at Medicine Hat Remand Centre for a virtual court hearing before being and it is expected that she will be transported to Ottawa.
Lich was previously arrested and held for 18 days on mischief charges for her role during the Freedom Convoy's peaceful protest against COVID restrictions.
As Rebel News reported earlier on Tuesday, Medicine Hat police released a statement regarding her arrest, asserting that Lich would be transferred to Ottawa tomorrow.
Lich's arrest comes just days before expected protests against COVID restrictions and mandates in the nation's capital.
If you agree that the government must stop persecuting peaceful protesters like Tamara Lich go to FreeTamara.ca and sign the petition.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.