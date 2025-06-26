Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle react to climate bureaucrat named PHAC president

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to the new Public Health Agency of Canada president, Nancy Hamzawi—previously a climate program manager at Environment Canada—speaking about Canada’s imminent "climate crisis" back in 2017.

In between incessant pauses, Hamzawi criticized Canadians who do not have "confidence in the science," and who refuse to believe those who claim that Canada's climate has changed up to three times the global rate. "Earlier… someone was asking me, do you face skeptics… in your role, and we do. So, despite the fact that we find 90% on average of people believing that… and having the confidence in the science, there's not quite 90%, but a significant proportion of Canadians and global citizens who do not believe that and inform us of that."

"She is stepping into $296,000 a year—paid for by you and I, the Canadian taxpayer," reminded Tamara Ugolini. "That is what her salary and remuneration is every single year. And that's what we're getting, Canada, for that—almost, you know, over a quarter of a million dollars a year salary."

"Do we have any confidence in the head of the Canadian Health Agency who says things like, you know, 'The amount of people who deemed that to be the truth'?" asked Lise Merle. "We have a person here who operates on the 'expertise consensus' of her 'expert class' of consultants to tell her what they deem to be the truth. This is what we're gonna get at the top of Health Canada."