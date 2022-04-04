Tasmania's Premier makes shock exit from politics

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein. ABC

Peter Gutwein, the Liberal Premier of Tasmania, has resigned from his position and quit politics. He is also the state Treasurer and Minister for Climate Change and Tourism.

Citing ‘family reasons’, the 46th Premier announced his shock exit on Monday, April 4.

“The past two years have delivered unforeseen challenges as we’ve navigated through Covid and focused on rebuilding a stronger Tasmania. During this time I’ve quite rightly focused on everyone else’s family. I now want to spend some time focusing on my own.”

He remains the Member for Bass and the Premier until a new leader is elected by the Liberal Party, expected to take place this week.

“What I’ve found after the last two years, especially, is I have nothing left in the tank to give. Unless you can give 110% to the role of Premier, you should not be doing this job. I can no longer give 110%.”

Gutwein has been in politics for two decades, but only served as Premier for two. It is unusual for a freshly elected Premier to resign. Gutwein replaced Will Hodgman in early 2020, after he quit mid-way through his premiership.

“First and foremost I want to thank my family … for their support and love. No Premier does this job alone and my family has been outstanding in their support. It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve as Tasmania’s 46th Premier. However, the time is now right for me to move on.”

All eyes are now on who will replace him. Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff, Michael Ferguson, Elise Archer, and Education Minister Roger Jaensch are all being considered.