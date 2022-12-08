Taxpayer funded vacations for BIPOC nonprofit leaders

Insanity is coming out of Seattle, Washington as a taxpayer-funded organization has decided to award non-profits owned by Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) with more than $1.3 million to give their leaders each $60,000 of taxpayer’s funds to take 3-month sabbaticals.

The BIPOC Executive Directors Coalition, “a multicultural collaborative of 240-plus nonprofit executive directors across Washington State,” announced the funding in a press release that states 20 leaders and their organizations will receive $60,000 for three-month sabbaticals to cover salary and benefits, individual sabbatical expenses, and organizational development support. In addition, 12 applicants will receive one-month respite awards to cover salary, benefits, and individual sabbatical expenses.

Nishioka, the co-founder and co-executive director of the BIPOC Coalition, said in the press release that BIPOC leaders were being rewarded with these funds for much-needed rest and restoration “in order to heal from multigenerational trauma and years of nonstop working on behalf of their communities to recharge for the work ahead.”

The release also detailed how the grantees will be spending their paid vacations and sabbatical time. Brenda Rodríguez Lopez from the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network said, “This sabbatical will support me in healing from the trauma I have endured doing this work as an undocumented, queer woman of color during the most violent times of our generation. My vision is to show up for me as I have showed up for others.”

Jaimée Marsh, executive director at Food Empowerment Education Sustainability Team (FEEST), will be taking herself on a trip to Mexico and the French Riviera, and when she returns will be remodeling her living space.

Hamdi Abdulle, the executive director of the African Community Housing & Development (ACHD), says that she will be using the funding to go on a lavish trip to Mecca and Dubai.