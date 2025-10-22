Taxpayer watchdog granted leave to intervene in N.L. equalization court battle

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has been granted leave to intervene in a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court case that could reshape how billions in federal equalization dollars are distributed across Canada.

The case pits the Newfoundland and Labrador government against Ottawa, with the province arguing it deserves a larger share of equalization transfers.

Newfoundland and Labrador received more than $110 million under the program this year but claims it is entitled to more to fund public services “reasonably comparable” to those in other provinces.

Equalization already costs taxpayers $25 billion a year — and now the Newfoundland and Labrador government wants even more.



The CTF has been granted leave to intervene to make sure taxpayers’ voices are heard in COURT.



RELEASE:https://t.co/n6QvA0D87m — Devin Drover (@DevinDrover) October 22, 2025

The CTF says that argument misses the point — and the constitutional limits:

“Equalization is bad for taxpayers in regions that pay for the program and get nothing in return, but it’s even worse for the provinces that collect the cheques that essentially incentivize bad policies,” said Devin Drover, CTF General Counsel. “Canada’s Constitution was never designed to let provincial governments sue the federal government for bigger equalization handouts.”

Drover said the decision allowing the taxpayers’ group to intervene is “an important win for taxpayers” because it ensures their voices will be heard in a case that could cost billions nationwide.

The federal equalization program redistributes roughly $25 billion each year to so-called “have-not” provinces — including Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The money is paid for primarily by taxpayers in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

“Taxpayers across the country shouldn’t be forced to bankroll whatever new spending provincial politicians dream up,” Drover added. “Equalization already costs $25 billion a year and taxpayers can’t afford to pay an even higher bill.”

A trial date has not yet been set.