Taxpayers on the hook for lucrative CBC bonuses: Franco Terrazzano

CBC CEO Catherine Tait testified before the House of Commons heritage committee this week, where she was grilled over the state broadcaster's lucrative bonus structure for its executives. Despite the network's continued decline in viewership under Tait's tenure, she declined to say whether she would rule out accepting bonuses for the past two fiscal years.

Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joined The Gunn Show to discuss how bonuses, have grown expansively during the term of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

“These bonuses in government aren't like a bonus in the private sector, where if you do a good job then you get a bonus,” Terrazzano told host Sheila Gunn Reid. “In government, it's like, if you show up to work twice a week with your shoes tied — oh here's a taxpayer funded bonus.”

But taxpayers aren't only on the hook for lavish executive bonuses.

“Even just the number of six-figure salaried staffers has ballooned in the state broadcaster,” Terrazzano said. “Over 1,400 CBC staffers now are collecting a six-figure taxpayer-funded salary. That's a 231% increase since 2015.”

Further scrutinizing the network's expenditures and lack of transparency, Terrazzano added:

It's so bad, not just in terms of cost but a lack of accountability and a lack of transparency. Let me just put some of these numbers into perspective here. So, Tait's annual salary, the CBC won't say exactly what it is. It gives us a range, it's somewhere between $420,000 and $497,000, Tait's annual salary. So, the prime minister's salary is $406,000. So, the head of the state broadcaster is making more than the prime minister, and the prime minister's already overpaid. But not just that — they won't even tell us what the bonus is. Some analysis from Global News that I saw estimates that the maximum bonus for Tait could be $145,000. All of this information should be public. It is taxpayers' money; taxpayers deserve to know what we're spending out money on.