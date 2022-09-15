Teal independent called out for mask hypocrisy

Dr Monique Ryan, the Teal independent MP who famously blasted Liberal MPs, telling them to put their masks on during question time in parliament, has been caught out maskless at an event just weeks later.

Footage has emerged of the MP dancing maskless at a large indoor event in Melbourne.

COVID Karen Caught out.



Just weeks after berating opposing politicians for not wearing a mask in Parliament, teal MP Monique Ryan was singing and dancing maskless at a trivia night. She seemed very surprised that someone recorded the video and her hypocrisy had been caught out. pic.twitter.com/9nE3kWWZfG — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) September 15, 2022

Ryan ditched the mask while attending a community trivia night at the Glenferrie Primary School in her electorate.

On August 1, Ryan responded to jeers from coalition MPs by snapping 'put your masks on' and later took the scrap to Twitter where she virtue signalled even more.

"I particularly don’t appreciate being interrupted by shouting LNP MPs who refuse to wear masks," she Tweeted. "We all have a duty to look after each other. Here & everywhere. Put your mask on!"

The video, taken on August 19, showed Ryan seem to contradict her own advice to her colleagues.

MP Yemini VS Karen from Kooyonghttps://t.co/LUukKKteWt for more! pic.twitter.com/sCghREEZVn — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 2, 2022

Sky News Australia confronted Ryan on-air with the footage from the trivia night in Hawthorn, but she dismissed the hypocrisy.

"As I said, I don't always wear a mask," she responded. "I don’t eat, drink, sleep or wash in a mask but I do wear a mask where I’m worried about keeping people I work with safe. "I do wear a mask when I'm at work, I do wear a mask when I’m around other people and I feel like I cant socially isolate."

Ryan said the situation at the trivia night, however, was an isolated incident.