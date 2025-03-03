Teen acquitted of hate crime after posting flyers on transgender surgery risks

An Ontario court has acquitted an 18-year-old Kitchener-Waterloo student who faced hate crime charges for posting flyers linking to a video warning about the dangers of gender reassignment surgery.

The student—represented by the legal charity, The Democracy Fund—was arrested after his high school reported the flyers to police, claiming the video promoted hate against transgender individuals. However, the defence successfully argued that the content, while critical and graphic, did not cross the legal threshold for hate speech.

Defence lawyer Alan Honner explained: "Hate speech under Canadian law requires an extreme level of vilification and detestation. This video, though controversial, did not meet that standard." The judge agreed, ruling that the material did not amount to criminal hate speech.

TDF Litigation Director Mark Joseph warned about the broader implications of the case: "Canadians must be able to discuss and debate important social issues without fear of criminal prosecution. When authorities rush to label opposing viewpoints as 'hate,' we all lose."

The student was also acquitted of mischief charges related to the same incident.