Teen acquitted of hate crime after posting flyers on transgender surgery risks

Following a two-day trial at the Ontario Court of Justice, a young man who was accused of inciting hate against transgender individuals has been acquitted.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  March 03, 2025

 

An Ontario court has acquitted an 18-year-old Kitchener-Waterloo student who faced hate crime charges for posting flyers linking to a video warning about the dangers of gender reassignment surgery. 

The studentrepresented by the legal charity, The Democracy Fundwas arrested after his high school reported the flyers to police, claiming the video promoted hate against transgender individuals. However, the defence successfully argued that the content, while critical and graphic, did not cross the legal threshold for hate speech.

Defence lawyer Alan Honner explained: "Hate speech under Canadian law requires an extreme level of vilification and detestation. This video, though controversial, did not meet that standard." The judge agreed, ruling that the material did not amount to criminal hate speech.

TDF Litigation Director Mark Joseph warned about the broader implications of the case: "Canadians must be able to discuss and debate important social issues without fear of criminal prosecution. When authorities rush to label opposing viewpoints as 'hate,' we all lose."

The student was also acquitted of mischief charges related to the same incident.

  • jerry stone
    commented 2025-03-03 14:24:00 -0500
    he should sue the school bored for harassment