Teen thugs involved in machete gang attack were already on bail

Two teenagers who police say led a violent machete attack at a Melbourne shopping centre were already on bail at the time of the incident, raising renewed concern over youth crime and bail laws in Victoria.

The shocking Sunday brawl, allegedly involving eight people from two rival ethnic gangs, unfolded in front of terrified shoppers and children. On Monday, Victoria Police confirmed the two teens arrested at the scene – aged 15 and 16 – were already on bail when they allegedly initiated the attack.

The teens were charged with affray, intentionally causing injury, using and possessing a controlled weapon, and committing an indictable offence while on bail. One of the teens, who appeared in court with visible facial injuries, will remain in custody pending a bail application on Friday. The other, who was filmed wielding a machete, was remanded to reappear in court next month.

A 20-year-old Thornbury man and an 18-year-old from Bundoora, also allegedly involved, were released on bail. A fifth individual remains in hospital.

Another machete attack, another ineffective, knee jerk response.



Victorians deserve better. pic.twitter.com/HdyJbeG1lh — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) May 26, 2025

Victoria Police deputy commissioner David Clayton said investigators were pursuing the remaining suspects. "These people and the gangs they align themselves with are well known to police, especially our investigators from Operation Alliance,” Clayton said.

Premier Jacinta Allan announced on Monday that from midday Wednesday, the sale of machetes would be illegal under emergency powers ahead of a complete ban starting 1 September. “I hate these knives, and I will keep introducing as many laws as it takes to get them off our streets, out of our shops and out of our lives,” she said. “Community safety comes first.”

Retailers have reported a surge in machete sales since the announcement. Industry groups have backed the sales ban but stressed broader reforms are still urgently needed while authorities have come under significant criticism over the ban with many seeing it as a band-aid solution that fails to address the core issues of gang violence in Victoria.