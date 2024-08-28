Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested in France: Viva Frei

Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, was recently arrested in France, drawing significant international attention. Durov, who co-founded Telegram in 2013 with his brother and has built it into one of the world’s most popular messaging platforms with nearly 950 million users, was apprehended on August 24, 2024, while traveling from Azerbaijan.

According to Viva Frei, a former litigation lawyer turned popular YouTuber, Durov's arrest in Le Bourget, France, is highly unusual given the circumstances. Frei explained, "They don't get the benefit of the doubt, and they haven't shown us that they have a legitimate reason to do what they've done." Frei noted that Durov had fled Russia due to government demands for censorship and had established Telegram as a secure platform for free expression.

France has released Telegram CEO Pavel Durov from custody.



The outrage over his baseless arrest certainly had something to do with this.



Durov’s arrest was carried out by a warrant emitted by the Central Office for the Prevention of Violence Against Minors (OFMIN), a French agency established in 2022. Frei pointed out that the French authorities have not yet disclosed the specific charges against Durov, adding, "We haven’t seen the charging documents yet... the French government picked him up and arrested him based on an investigation into alleged criminal activity on Telegram."

The French authorities have claimed that Durov is being held as part of a preliminary investigation into allegations including drug trafficking, cyberbullying, and promoting terrorism through Telegram. However, Frei criticized the lack of transparency, arguing that if the French government had a solid case, they would have sought extradition from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Durov is based.

The arrest has drawn global reactions, including from prominent figures like Elon Musk, who tweeted "Free Pavel" to highlight concerns about freedom of speech. French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the action, emphasizing France's commitment to freedom of expression while stating that "it will remain so."

As of now, Durov has been released after a four-day interrogation and referred to an investigative judge. This move indicates there is enough evidence for further inquiry, but it does not imply guilt or guarantee a trial. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the future of encrypted communication and free speech.