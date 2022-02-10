Tensions rose as the Freedom Convoy hit the streets of Toronto

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The #FreedomConvoy2022 hit the streets of Toronto this past Saturday, February 5. The group of protesters was spread out between Queen's Park, the home of the Ontario legislature, and the intersection directly to the north at Bloor Street and Avenue Road.

In anticipation of the peaceful protest, Toronto police ironically blockaded and secured the area for a span of two or three city blocks to prevent a blockade of the city streets.

Despite this, Toronto saw one of its largest protests since various groups began gathering at Queen's Park in April 2020 — nearly two years ago.

The consensus from truckers and attendees was heard loud and clear — with an abundance of relentless honks to prove it.

The group of protesters were calling for an immediate end to all COVID restrictions and mandates in favour of letting people make their own informed choices.

Tensions grew between thousands of protesters and police at the intersection of Avenue Road and Bloor Street.

Big rig trucks approached police vehicles and subsequently blocked Bloor Street — a major artery in the city — for hours. Some expected to stay indefinitely. As more vehicles and big rigs joined, the streets and intersection became filled with supports chanting, “let them through,” and “we love you” to the few naysayers.

With a dance party in the middle of the trucker barricade, the mood was upbeat and inspiring. Canadians feel more hopeful than they have felt for two years and want to unify instead of being continually vilified and divided by elected officials.

Rebel News Head of Production Efron Monsanto remained at the scene to see how the situation would unfold.