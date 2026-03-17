Term limits in government must be imposed to prevent entrenched ruling class: Bruce Pardy

Law professor Bruce Pardy recently spoke with Ezra Levant about the need to impose term limits on politicians, judges, and bureaucrats in Canada in order to prevent the creation of a professional ruling class.

Pardy pointed out how judges on the Supreme Court of Canada do not have term limits and can therefore shape Canadian law indefinitely. "Those nine people on the Supreme Court can dictate the meaning of the constitution and sit on that bench for years in some cases," he said.

"You've established an authority that is untouchable by voting, by dismissal, by review. Whatever they say goes, and that's the nature of Canadian law," Pardy continued.

Speaking further about the need to prevent the creation of a ruling elite, Pardy noted that the process for people serving in government should be like a "revolving door."

"In order to prevent the creation of a professional ruling class, you create instead a revolving door, where people come in, they serve, they get out," he said.

"There's nobody entrenched inside the state, whether it's in the courts, the bureaucracy, the deep state, or the legislative chambers. There are no interests to go and appeal to that have their claws in the machine, because they're there then they have to leave," Pardy added.

In his proposals for constitutional reform, such as those outlined for an independent Alberta, Pardy has advocated strict lifetime cumulative term limits of six years for anyone serving the state in any capacity, including judges, bureaucrats, and legislators.

This approach aims to eliminate the possibility of a permanent managerial class by ensuring all public servants remain 'amateurs' who rotate out rather than entrench themselves in power.