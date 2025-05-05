Territorial premiers open to scrapping internal trade barriers

Canada's three territorial premiers are signalling their openness to removing internal trade barriers but insist any move must account for the North's unique economic and legal landscape following the annual Northern Premiers' Forum in Yukon this past weekend.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok floated the idea of a “territorial trade zone” as a way to protect modern Indigenous treaties, along with northern economic needs, are prioritized as Canada's internal trade barriers begin to come down.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to remove interprovincial trade barriers by July 1.

Pillai stressed the territories were willing to work with the federal government but highlighted the complexity of existing agreements, including those with Indigenous governments.

“We want to be at that table moving toward July 2, but in that short time frame, we (need to) have a lot of discussions, and there's some very significant, legally binding, constitutionally anchored agreements that we also have to have a look at,” the Yukon premier said, as reported by The Canadian Press. Pillai noted the desire to remove restrictions was “a chance to educate” southern colleagues on what makes the North “unique.”

One such issue was addressed by Premier Akeeagok, who emphasized the territory's Nunavut Land Claims Agreement gives Inuit rights like procurement priority and mandatory consultation on legislative changes. “Meaningful consultation,” with these groups was the key to “streamlining the process,” he said.

Yukon Premier Pillai cautioned that he didn't want to see businesses from outside the North come to dominate the region at the expense of local firms. “If we’re asked to drop protections for northern businesses, how will Ottawa support our economies?” he asked.

Even if some territorial exemptions remain, Northwest Territories Premier Simpson said he was “hopeful” to see trade barriers removed and that he was “confident” the region would see the benefits of those efforts.