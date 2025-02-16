Terror-supporting doctor EXPOSED — Yet still FREE to practise

Dr Mohamed Abdulaziz Ghilan is still registered with AHPRA.

Another extremist doctor has been exposed pushing radical Islamist propaganda, this time in a Melbourne hospital.

Dr Mohamed Ghilan was stood down from The Alfred Hospital in December after fellow doctors discovered his disturbing social media posts endorsing Hamas, who he called 'The Resistance'.

Yet, despite the clear danger posed, especially after the news of the two antisemitic Sydney nurses caught on film claiming they have 'killed' Israelis and stating they would do it again, Australia's medical watchdog has done nothing to stop him from working elsewhere.

🚨 Video of ANOTHER doctor in a public hospital GLORIFYING terrorism



This time in Melbourne



Dr Mohamed Ghilan was stood down from The Alfred after several doctors raised alarm bells, but Ahpra again has failed the community



SIGN & SHARE https://t.co/uGABTzsHcM NOW! pic.twitter.com/NQEu3ZuGR2 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 17, 2025

Ghilan was eventually forced to resign last month, but AHPRA — the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency — once again failed the public. He still holds his registration, meaning he could continue practising medicine anywhere in the country. That’s why over 40,000 people have signed the petition at TerrorDoctor.com, demanding a broad investigation into the sickening rot inside our hospitals.

This should be even more of an urgent issue after the shocking case at Bankstown Hospital, where two medical workers were caught on video making horrifying admissions. Ahmad 'Rashad' Nadir, an Afghan refugee who falsely claimed to be a doctor, and nurse Sarah Abu Lebdeh, openly bragged about 'killing' Israeli patients. Nadir openly admitted, "I have killed them, and I would do it again."

These aren’t just isolated incidents. The Australian medical system has been infiltrated by extremists who celebrate terrorism and openly admit to harming patients. Yet, AHPRA refuses to act. How many more have to be exposed before authorities take this threat seriously?