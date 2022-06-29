Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces increased truck checkpoints following San Antonio tragedy

AP Photo/Eric Gay

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Wednesday next to the Eagle Pass port of entry, where he announced the state of Texas would be increasing its number of truck checkpoints near ports of entry from Mexico to major Texas cities. The announcement follows the tragic incident in San Antonio where at least 51 illegal migrants died as a result of being inside an 18-wheeler during a human smuggling attempt.

Abbott condemned Joe Biden due to the trailer incident in San Antonio. He also condemned Joe Biden over the ongoing border crisis happening under his administration.

"President Biden was warned in advance that reduced border enforcement would lead to dire consequences, and we have seen those dire consequences," stated Abbott. He also stated that Biden's policies are emboldening Mexican cartels to increase their smuggling activities.

Abbott further mentioned that the terrain of Texas is very dangerous due to high temperatures, which proves to be deadly for migrants attempting to enter illegally. "I urge the President. Stop the loss of lives," Abbott stated. He also called for policies that would allow border patrol to not just process illegal migrants encountered, but also secure the U.S. border.

As of June 29, U.S. Customs and Border Protections reported 1,753,754 total enforcement actions in their fiscal year of 2022, which spans from October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The 2021 fiscal year was a record-high for border patrol, seeing 1,956,519 total enforcement actions.