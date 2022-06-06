Texas lawmaker announces bill to ban minors from attending drag shows

Twitter/ Tayler Hansen

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A Texas lawmaker has put forward a bill on Monday to ban minors from attending drag shows in the Lone Star state.

The move to prohibit the attendance of children in drag shows comes days after a drag show intended for children in Dallas sparked protests that were widely broadcast on social media.

As reported by Rebel News, a so-called “child-friendly” drag event at a Dallas gay bar saw children handing out dollar bills to twerking drag queens with a neon sign reading “it’s not going to lick itself” on stage.

As detailed by videos taken from inside the venue, drag queens performed sexually explicit dances as minors handed them dollar bills, encouraged by their parents.

“Drag shows are no place for a child,” Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton stated. “I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new [Texas Legislature.]”

Drag shows are no place for a child.



I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.



I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

“The events of this past weekend were horrifying and show a disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children,” Slaton said.

“Following several news stories and videos over the weekend in which underage Texas children were subjected to inappropriate sexual content by adults, State Representative Bryan Slaton announced he plans to file legislation protecting kids from drag shows and other inappropriate displays as soon as the next legislation session begins,” Slaton’s letter continued.

In addition to banning minors from attending drag shows, the Texas lawmaker has vowed to fight “sex change therapies” for minors, describing the practice as child abuse.

Slaton’s remarks follow comments from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who have put in place legislation to investigate parents who subject their children to “gender affirmation” treatments that include puberty blockers are typically used to chemically castrate male felons convicted of rape, and gender mutilation surgeries such as mastectomies and so called “smoothies.”

"I promised my voters that I would stand up for their values and fight to protect Texas kids. I was re-elected on that promise and I intend to keep it by authoring legislation to defend kids from being subjected to drag shows and other inappropriate events. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this important legislation," Slaton concluded.