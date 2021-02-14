THANK GOD: Police ALLOW church to defy lockdown in Melbourne

The Revival Christian Church in Narre Warren opened today as usual for their 10am service.

Pastor Paul Furlong told Rebel News that he'd promised his congregation that he would never shut his Church again.

"God commands in the bible not to forsake the gathering of the people to gather for Church, and I obey the commands of God, not man", the Melbourne Pastor said.

Approximately 100 worshipers packed the hall.

Police only arrived at the end of the two-hour church service in breach of Melbourne's lockdown.

No fines were issued.

Narre Warren Police Station is only 550 meters away from The Revival Christian Church.