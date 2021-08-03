Thanks to you: We FORCED health officials to explain their advice under oath

Please help us crowdfund our urgent lockdown constitutional challenge filed in Victoria.

Our blockbuster trial has officially concluded, and the judge is considering his decision.

On October 13, we filed a lawsuit challenging Dan Andrews' restrictions on protest in the name of health.

The trial was heard before the Honourable Justice Richard Niall of the Supreme Court of Victoria from Thursday, 29 July to Monday, 3 August.

I caught up with our plaintiff Kerry Cotterill as she exited the courthouse.

Kerry thanked Rebel News viewers, who donated to SaveVictoria.com, which made the legal action possible. She also thanked her world-class legal team, who executed the case flawlessly.

The plaintiff was most excited by the cross-examination of both the state's witnesses.

**If there’s any surplus in the legal defence fund left over after this trial, we’ll apply it to our Fight The Fines project, to help other Australians whose lockdown tickets we’re fighting in court.