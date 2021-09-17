“That's our policy”: NDP can't explain why they won't answer questions
Alexa Lavoie tried to ask NDP leader Jagmeet Singh a question about vaccine passports, but the party's media relations officer really didn't want Rebel News asking any questions.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh continues his electoral campaign and this time, he found himself in front of the Château Frontenac hotel in order to present his candidates in the region of Quebec City.
I went to Singh’s event because I was wondering whether if elected, he planned to use the notwithstanding clause of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to keep the vaccination passport system in Canada.
Unfortunately, I had a little clash with the person in charge of media relations. This Mr. Smith refused to let me ask my questions, and he even dared to tell me that Rebel News journalists do not respect the standards of journalism. I still took a chance and went to see Singh directly. In this video, you can see his interaction with me, both before and after his team mentioned which media outlet I come from.
