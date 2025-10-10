The Alberta Teachers' Strike: A Battle Over Choice and Funding

The insidious plan is taking hold in the education system.

To indoctrinate kids with gender ideology to “decentre whiteness” and vilify Canadian culture.

They want to destroy all books that have anything to do with history.

They want to replace it with present-day ideology to reprogram the way young students think with a system of mind control.

History is a threat because it creates a blueprint that can be used to help solve present-day conflicts.

This is in direct opposition to present-day ideology when trying to reprogram the minds of young people.

The best time to use hallucinations is when young minds are the most vulnerable.

The teachers’ union is one of the most corrupt institutions because they can control what is being taught in schools.

The teachers either comply or get fired. Parents have the right to determine what their children are being taught in schools, which creates a problem for teachers and unions. To have independent schools funded by the government, giving parents

the choice between private or public schooling, is a no-no as far as the union is concerned. The union wants to desperately keep control of the learning process and will do everything in their power to maintain this position.

The parents must make their voices heard loudly and clearly.

The world suffers a lot . Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of the good people.

By Napoleon Bonaparte.