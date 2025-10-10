The Alberta Teachers' Strike: A Battle Over Choice and Funding
Alberta's teachers' union seeks to consolidate power and eliminate school choice.
The ongoing teachers' strike in Alberta has highlighted a fundamental clash between the provincial government's education policies and the teachers' union (ATA). While the union claims the strike is about class sizes, their actions suggest a different agenda: consolidating power and eliminating school choice.
The Province's Stance:
- Generous Offer: The government offered a 12% wage increase and funding for 3,000 new teachers.
- Union Rejection: The union rejected this, demanding only the money, which suggests class sizes were not the primary concern.
- Support for Parents: The Premier announced a payment of $120-$150 per child under 12 to help parents secure childcare during the strike, effectively mitigating the immediate impact on families. This move has garnered parent support and weakened the union's leverage.
- Efficient System: Alberta's education system is lauded for its high outcomes despite spending less per student than other provinces. This efficiency is attributed to its emphasis on school choice.
The Union's Actions and Aims:
- Anti-Choice Initiative: The ATA is spearheading a "citizen-led initiative" to dismantle Alberta's school choice system. This system allows parents to choose from public, Catholic, charter, and private schools, with funding following the child.
- Eliminating Competition: The union's goal appears to be to eliminate alternatives that outperform public schools, thereby removing any benchmark for comparison and making the public system look better.
- Undermining Parental Authority: The union's push for centralized control treats parents as "obstacles rather than partners" in education, disregarding their right to choose the best environment for their children.
- Financial Strain: The union's financial resources are limited, making a prolonged strike difficult.
Alberta's Model of School Choice:
- Funding Follows the Child: This unique model allows provincial education funding to be allocated to the school a parent chooses, regardless of whether it's public, private, or charter.
- Diverse Options: This system fosters a diverse range of accredited schools, including religious, outdoor academies, sports-focused, military, and classical academies.
- Accessibility for All: Contrary to popular belief, charter and private schools in Alberta are not exclusive to the wealthy. Many families with incomes below the median utilize these options to provide specialized schooling and enhance their children's socioeconomic mobility.
- Successful Outcomes: These alternative schools consistently demonstrate better outcomes than public schools. They also offer stability, as their non-unionized teachers are not participating in strikes.
The Broader Implications:
- Failure of Centralized Control: The ongoing challenges in public education, exemplified by the longest school shutdowns in Ontario during COVID-19 and the current strike, highlight the shortcomings of a centralized, union-dominated system.
- Empowering Parents: The Alberta model empowers parents, recognizing their fundamental right to determine the best educational path for their children.
- A Recipe for Success: Giving parents reliable options beyond the public system is seen as a crucial step towards improving educational outcomes and fostering individual growth, rather than forcing children into a "one-size-fits-all" mold.
The debate in Alberta reflects a national conversation about the future of education, with the province's model serving as a potential blueprint for other regions grappling with similar challenges.
COMMENTS
Melvyn Schobel commented 2025-10-10 15:37:47 -0400The insidious plan is taking hold in the education system.
To indoctrinate kids with gender ideology to “decentre whiteness” and vilify Canadian culture.
They want to destroy all books that have anything to do with history.
They want to replace it with present-day ideology to reprogram the way young students think with a system of mind control.
History is a threat because it creates a blueprint that can be used to help solve present-day conflicts.
This is in direct opposition to present-day ideology when trying to reprogram the minds of young people.
The best time to use hallucinations is when young minds are the most vulnerable.
The teachers’ union is one of the most corrupt institutions because they can control what is being taught in schools.
The teachers either comply or get fired. Parents have the right to determine what their children are being taught in schools, which creates a problem for teachers and unions. To have independent schools funded by the government, giving parents
the choice between private or public schooling, is a no-no as far as the union is concerned. The union wants to desperately keep control of the learning process and will do everything in their power to maintain this position.
The parents must make their voices heard loudly and clearly.
The world suffers a lot . Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of the good people.
By Napoleon Bonaparte.