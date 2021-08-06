The answer to problems with farming? More socialism!

Popular Conservative Party MP Pierre Poilievre has been releasing a series of new ads recently. It seems Poilievre, like most Canadians, are anticipating a federal election at some point in the near future.

One of the ads from Poilievre focused on his support for farmers, something that seems to be at least a little conflicted, given Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole's stance on a carbon tax.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid talked about this conflict, and an academic who had some advice for Sheila.

Speaking about Poilievre's ad, Sheila said:

Pierre Poilievre, yeah he was fighting for farmers. However, Erin O'Toole's about to slap them with his own carbon tax of sorts... You've got to give me something different to vote for.

And about the academic who weighed in on the situation on Twitter:

The answer to the problems with farming and trade wars and all that stuff was that we need more socialism. He literally said 'we need more socialism.' Leave it to a career academic to say you know what those farmers want out there in Alberta? Handouts. Give me a break.

