The bigotry of low expectations: 'It's racism 2.0'
Special bank loans for black entrepreneurs? Matt Brevner says that's modern-day racism, expressing itself through the bigotry of low expectations.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Lewis Brackpool, Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner discuss the bigotry of low expectations that is levelled at black Canadians by left-wing progressives.
By Rebel News
