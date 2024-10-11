The Canadian government wants less meat and more overreach

A recent government survey, funded by Canadian taxpayers to the tune of $247,673.76, examined Canadians' willingness to adopt a vegetarian diet as part of the fight against climate change. Conducted in partnership with behaviourists at the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Privy Council’s study sought to understand public attitudes and behaviours around climate action, including a push to encourage plant-based eating.

According to the study, just 7% of Canadians identify as vegetarian or vegan, as outlined by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The survey suggested a push for "high-impact behaviours" like switching to a plant-based diet while de-emphasizing recycling and food waste reduction as “low impact.”

Health-conscious Canadians are concerned that this isn’t just about climate action — it's part of a broader agenda. One such example is Canadian private member’s Bill C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, which includes provisions promoting alternative protein production as a means to reduce pandemic risk.

Introduced by Toronto Liberal MP Nathan Erskine-Smith, a vocal anti-meat advocate, the bill grants sweeping powers to an appointee from the Public Health Agency of Canada who would be empowered to push Canadians towards alternative proteins like insects or lab-grown meat, despite little evidence that these measures would significantly impact public health.

As lawyer Lisa Miron pointed out in a recent interview with Rebel News, this is government overreach under the guise of public health. Instead of addressing real biological threats like gain-of-function research, the government is using this bill to promote a totalitarian agenda by forcing the whims of public health onto Canadians.

At the end of the day, what people eat is their choice — whether it’s steak, bugs, or lab-grown meat – however the government has no place in regulating or dictating food choices. This bill is a dangerous precedent for future overreach, setting the stage for the state to interfere in every aspect of our lives. Canadians should have the freedom to make their own choices without being pushed into a radical agenda masked as climate action for public health.