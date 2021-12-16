'The Capitalist Manifesto' (sponsored by Trudeau's media bailout)

Postmedia's flagship brand, the National Post, has debuted a new series called The Capitalist Manifesto which purportedly “raises a toast to the miraculous free market.”

Sounds lovely, doesn't it?

But this comes from the largest recipient of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's nearly $600-million media bailout, the same company that wants even more money from taxpayers to keep their business afloat.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra took a look at this ironic feature from Canada's largest (and American-owned) newspaper chain.

After reacting to a comment from CEO Paul Godfrey in a Toronto Life interview where he was quoted as “Are our papers as good as they used to be? No, but they haven't become unacceptable" saying Ezra said:

I say all of this because one of the reasons the National Post is in decline is because it has become a newspaper more focused on pleasing the powers that be and applying for government grants, rather than doing great journalism in the interest of its viewers, readers. It's Trudeau's mistress now and it sort of shows. They're grantrepreneurs, not entrepreneurs — different mindset.

