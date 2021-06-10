Postmedia demands Trudeau provide another massive bailout, blames Big Tech

On a recent Rebel News Daily livestream, Ezra Levant read through an open letter published on the front of newspapers owned by the Postmedia chain.

In this clip, Ezra reads through the letter and even brings up Postmedia's financial documents to talk about why the company is so desperate for more money from the Trudeau Liberals.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

First of all, in case you missed me kvetch about it every day, I hate the 'web giants' just as much as you do. In fact, I hate them more. I've explained to you as recently as five minutes ago why — they've demonetized us. YouTube, which is owned by Google, cut us off for $400,00 a year. Just 'cause. They actually gave no reason for it. And Facebook censors us all the time. So I despise those two companies, and they don't give us any money. They just cut us off, trying to kill us.

