The CBC just got busted hiding the truth—again

I’d love to tell you that this latest scandal from the state broadcaster surprises me, but frankly, I’ve come to expect nothing less from the CBC. The Information Commissioner of Canada just sided with Rebel News and smacked CBC down—hard—over their absolutely bogus excuses for hiding information from the public.

The Commissioner ruled the CBC is illegally blocking a Rebel News access request for internal records. And what was this oh-so-dangerous information they didn’t want us to see?

Their secret backroom dealings with Twitter—when it was still the censorship social media site stifling normal people and not the platform known as X where people can speak their minds.

That’s right—your tax-funded broadcaster, the same one that guzzles over a billion and a half dollars a year from hardworking Canadians, tried to keep its cozy censorship conversations with Silicon Valley under wraps. And why? Because they claimed that letting us see their messages with Twitter employees could either (A) help someone commit a crime or (B) put CBC staff in danger.

Give me a break.

The Information Commissioner demolished those claims.

The CBC’s Excuses Fall Apart

First, CBC tried to argue that revealing the name of one of their IT employees would somehow lead to their entire network being hacked. But—oops!—turns out that same employee had already publicly listed their name and job details online. So much for that argument.

Then, the CBC pulled out the classic “online harassment” excuse, claiming that naming their journalists in connection to their Twitter dealings would somehow put them in harm’s way. But guess what? The very tweets they were hiding were already public! The Commissioner pointed out that anyone could piece together the information from what CBC had already released.

And even after CBC tried to argue that their journalists would suffer “psychological harm” from being named, the Commissioner wasn’t buying it. She ruled that CBC failed to provide any real evidence of harm—just vague hand-waving about “harassment.”

What Was the CBC Hiding?

So why did the CBC fight so hard to keep these records secret? What did they really not want you to see?

Well, let’s think about the obvious possibilities.

Could they have been working with Twitter to censor Canadians on behalf of their paymasters in Justin Trudeau’s government?

Could they have been pressuring Twitter to silence Rebel News or other independent journalists?

Were they coordinating censorship with the same Silicon Valley elites who helped manipulate public discourse in the U.S. and Canada?

We don’t know yet—but thanks to this ruling, we’re about to find out.

The Timeline: CBC Fought This for Over a Year

This fight started way back in early 2023 when we first filed the Access to Information request for CBC’s communications with Twitter, covering everything since January 1, 2018—which just so happens to be the years when Twitter was actively deplatforming and shadowbanning dissident voices.

The CBC, of course, stonewalled us. They claimed exemptions under “safety” laws, and then, as an afterthought, threw in some excuse about how revealing the information could “facilitate a crime.” What crime? They wouldn’t say.

It took a full investigation by the Information Commissioner, over a year of legal wrangling, and months of CBC dragging their feet before the Commissioner finally issued her decision on March 6, 2025.

And here’s the kicker—CBC has to comply. They were given 35 business days to appeal this ruling to Federal Court. But if they don’t? They have to hand over the records by mid-April.

We Made This Happen—With Your Help

Now, let’s be honest—if it weren’t for you, the viewers, this wouldn’t have happened.

This investigation, this appeal, and every single one of our Access to Information requests were made possible through crowdfunding at www.RebelInvestigates.com.

Unlike the CBC, which enjoys your money through government handouts, we rely on real Canadians who care about the truth. You gave us the resources to fight this legal battle, and we won.

Now, the Real Question—Will CBC Hand Over the Goods?

Stay tuned, folks. Because if the CBC doesn’t comply with this order, they could end up in Federal Court. And if they do comply?

Well, something tells me those emails aren’t going to make them look good.

But that’s just another day at the CBC—hiding, conniving and covering up while you pay the bill.