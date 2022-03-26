The Coronavirus Act has officially expired in England

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

At midnight on the 25 March, the Coronavirus Act of 2020 officially expired in England. The legislation was designed to temporarily use government emergency powers to change and bypass other laws and legislation to “combat coronavirus to stop the spread of the virus.”

Key provisions included:

Postponement of elections, referendums, recall petitions, and canvass

Control of events, gatherings, and the use of premises

Power to suspend port operations

NHS pension schemes: suspension of restrictions on return to work

Temporary closure of educational institutions and childcare premises.

Extension of time limits for the retention of fingerprints and DNA profiles

Suspension: transportation, storage and disposal of dead bodies

Whilst politicians struggle to define what a woman is, the cost of living has increased dramatically with the biggest drop in living standards since 1956, the heaviest tax burden since the 1940's and a cut of income tax by only one penny for most taxpayers — but not until 2024.

There will be no accountability for the gaslighting, the lies, and the deceit that have been inflicted over the last two years on the citizens of this country.